China opposes Slovenia's remarks on "Taiwan Independence": spokesperson

  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that China strongly opposes remarks from Slovenian leaders supporting "Taiwan Independence" in violation of the one-China principle.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that China is deeply shocked by and strongly opposes remarks from Slovenian leaders supporting "Taiwan Independence" in blatant violation of the one-China principle.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

There is only one China in the world, Zhao said, adding that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.

He went on to point out the one-China principle is a commonly recognized norm governing international relations and the universal consensus of the international community. It is also the political foundation underlying China-Slovenia and China-EU relations, Zhao added.

Noting that China must be reunified and will surely be reunified, Zhao said no one should underestimate the firm resolve and powerful capabilities of the Chinese people to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
