Beijing reports 5 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Beijing reported five local COVID-19 cases from midnight to 6 pm Wednesday, municipal health authorities said.

The five cases are all loading workers at cold storage facilities, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference.

So far, Beijing has detected positive COVID-19 cases in the districts of Haidian, Chaoyang, Fangshan and Fengtai, Liu noted, adding that the COVID-19 prevention and control situation is challenging and complicated.

The city has conducted an epidemiological investigation and traced close contacts.