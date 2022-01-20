China repels US maritime intrusion in South China Sea
China repelled a US destroyer on Thursday after it trespassed in territorial waters surrounding the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea without Chinese government approval, a People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command spokesperson has disclosed.
