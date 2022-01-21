News / Nation

Livestream of gynecology procedure lands doctor in police custody

Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  18:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-21       0
His physician's licence has been cancelled and 11 related personnel held accountable after a video appeared on popular site Bilibili.
Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  18:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-21       0

Police have detained a doctor for allegedly livestreaming a gynecological operation at a hospital in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said on Friday.

The Rizhao Central Hospital doctor, surnamed Li, has been fired and his certification as a practicing physician has been cancelled, the publicity department of Rizhao's Donggang District said.

Local police received a report on the incident at 4pm on January 18, saying the video appeared on Bilibili, a popular video-sharing platform in China.

According to the conversation in the video, Li was believed to be the anesthesiologist for the surgery.

During the livestream, the private parts of a female patient's body were filmed and exposed, the patient was unaware of what was happening and Li's colleagues at the scene didn't stop his behavior.

After an investigation, 11 related personnel with the district government, local health commission and the hospital have been held accountable.

Li was arrested by police on Tuesday night and his livestreaming account has been permanently banned by Bilibili.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     