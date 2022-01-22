Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the 10 confirmed cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier before, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Beijing reported 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday.

Of the 10 confirmed cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier before, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The commission noted that cold chain, food, logistics, cleaning and other employees and people living with them should take nucleic acid tests under the arrangements of their companies.