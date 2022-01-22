News / Nation

Study explores how wolfberry extract protects against Alzheimer's

Xinhua
  15:34 UTC+8, 2022-01-22       0
Chinese researchers have explored the mechanism of how goji berry or wolfberry extract can protect against Alzheimer's disease.
Xinhua
  15:34 UTC+8, 2022-01-22       0

Chinese researchers have explored the mechanism of how goji berry or wolfberry extract can protect against Alzheimer's disease.

Goji berry, a bright orange-red berry from a shrub native to China, has been eaten for generations for its health benefits. Today, it is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine and food preparation.

Previous studies have shown that the goji berry extract has antioxidant properties and protective effects against reactive oxygen species, a group of highly reactive chemicals related to a wide variety of human disorders, including neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

In the new study, researchers from the Institute of Biophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences studied the molecular mechanism under the goji berry's benefits on the neuro system.

The researchers gave goji berry extract to C. elegans with AD. C. elegans is a type of worm with a simple and mapped genome. They found that the extract can break down the deposits of amyloid-beta protein, a key marker of AD. The protein tends to clump together to form plaques that affect brain function.

According to the results published in The FASEB Journal, the extract inhibited the production of reactive oxygen species, thereby inhibiting the generation of the amyloid-beta protein.

Meanwhile, the study also found that the extract can reduce deposits of amyloid-beta protein by activating mtUPR, the mitochondrial unfolded protein response. The researchers also located the gene related to the activation of mtUPR.

Mitochondrial function declines during aging. Cells activate mtUPR when mitochondrial integrity and function are impaired. The mtUPR promotes cell survival and the recovery of the mitochondrial network to ensure optimal cellular function. The mtUPR manipulations are taken as potential therapeutic targets for treating many diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction.

The researchers said that their study reveals a new mechanism of how goji berry extracts protect against AD and identifies a novel strategy for treating AD by enhancing the mtUPR.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     