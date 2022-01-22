News / Nation

Beijing reports 9 local COVID-19 cases, 3 asymptomatic carriers

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2022-01-22       0
Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic carriers from 4 pm Friday to 4 pm Saturday, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2022-01-22       0

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 4 pm Saturday, according to local authorities.

Of the nine confirmed infections, eight are mild cases and one is a moderate case.

The city classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 threat level at a residential compound in Fengtai District has been adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the 14 days to noon on Saturday, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Bo Lan, Fengtai District's deputy head, said that the district registered four confirmed cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 2 pm Saturday.

As of midnight on Friday, residents of Fengtai had taken a total of 210,000 nucleic acid tests, with two positive results.

Bo noted that the district will strengthen its screening measures in key areas including those related to cold chains.

Beijing currently has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and one medium-risk area.

Since January 15, the city has reported a total of 27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     