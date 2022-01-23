Beijing district conducts mass nucleic acid testing

Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from Fengtai District.

Fengtai, one of 16 districts of Beijing Municipality, on Sunday started district-wide nucleic acid testing as local COVID-19 cases have been reported recently, local authorities said.

The district has found a cluster infection and is facing the risk of community transmission, according to a statement released by the district's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday. Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from Fengtai District.

A residential compound in the district was also adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the 14 days to noon on Saturday.