Chinese mainland records 19 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland recorded 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Saturday saw nine new local infections in Beijing, five in Tianjin, three in Guangdong, and one in Henan and Yunnan respectively, according to the commission.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported Saturday.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

COVID-19 in Shanghai

Shanghai reported 13 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted infections on Saturday, the city's Health Commission said on Sunday.

They are 11 Chinese, 1 Argentine, and 1 Singaporean returning from the US, Mongolia, Nigeria, Guyana, Tanzania, Jamaica, Argentina, and Singapore. Meanwhile, 38 people were discharged upon recovery.