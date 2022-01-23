Taiwan reports 89 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Taiwan on Sunday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, consisting of 52 local and 37 imported cases, the island's disease-monitoring agency said at a press briefing.

Taiwan on Sunday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, consisting of 52 local and 37 imported cases, the island's disease-monitoring agency said at a press briefing.

Of the new local cases, 15 were recorded in Kaohsiung City, and 30 others emerged at a free trade zone in Taoyuan City, bringing the total infections at the trade zone to 100, the agency added.

Taiwan is currently at a Level-2 alert for COVID-19, which will have to be raised to Level 3 if widespread outbreaks happen in communities, the agency said earlier.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 18,325 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, of which 14,903 were local infections.