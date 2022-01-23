News / Nation

Beijing reports nine local COVID-19 cases

  19:31 UTC+8, 2022-01-23       0
Beijing reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including five confirmed cases and four asymptomatic carriers from 4 pm Saturday to 4 pm Sunday, said local authorities.
Beijing reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including five confirmed cases and four asymptomatic carriers from 4 pm Saturday to 4 pm Sunday, said local authorities.

Since January 15, the city has reported a total of 43 local COVID-19 cases, with six related to the Omicron variant and 37 related to the Delta variant, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

Currently, the Omicron variant outbreak has stabilized, with new cases coming from areas already under epidemic control and the risk of community spread is limited, Pang said.

Beijing also classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Sunday after two local cases had been reported in the 14 days to noon on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Follow Us

