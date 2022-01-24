Former supreme court official expelled from CPC, office

Meng Xiang has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Meng Xiang, former chief of the enforcement bureau of the Supreme People's Court, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Monday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said an investigation into Meng found that he accepted gifts against the rules, attended banquets that might influence his decisions in carrying out duties, and engaged in profit-seeking activities against the rules.

Other offenses include intervening in the selection and appointment of officials as well as judicial activities against the regulations, and living a corrupt life, according to a statement from the CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission.

Meng also took advantage of his positions to help others in the trial and enforcement of cases and in securing construction project contracts, and accepted a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

Meng has severely violated the Party discipline and is suspected of taking bribes and serious violations of duty-related laws, the statement said, adding that his case is serious in nature and has a bad influence.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.