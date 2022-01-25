Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Xinjiang, five in Beijing, three in Henan, two in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin and Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Xinjiang, five in Beijing, three in Henan, two in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the commission.

Monday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.