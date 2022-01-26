Nicholas Burns sworn in as US ambassador to China

On December 16, the US Senate confirmed Burns, a veteran diplomat, as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year.

Nicholas Burns has been sworn in as United States ambassador to China, according to Wendy Sherman, United States deputy secretary of state, who tweeted on January 25 (US time): "Today I was honored to swear in Nicholas Burns, our newly confirmed Ambassador to the People's Republic of China."

She wrote that "Ambassador Burns will be a strong voice protecting and advancing US interests in our relationship with the PRC, and I look forward to working with him again."

President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than six months into his term.

The 65-year-old served as the State Department's No. 3 official under former President George W. Bush and as the department's spokesperson under former President Bill Clinton.

Burns retired from the Foreign Service in 2008 and became a professor at Harvard University.

Former President Donald Trump's ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, resigned in October 2020 to help the Republican president's unsuccessful re-election campaign.