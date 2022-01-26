News / Nation

Nicholas Burns sworn in as US ambassador to China

Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:42 UTC+8, 2022-01-26       0
On December 16, the US Senate confirmed Burns, a veteran diplomat, as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year.
Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:42 UTC+8, 2022-01-26       0
Nicholas Burns sworn in as US ambassador to China

Nicholas Burns has been sworn in as United States ambassador to China, according to Wendy Sherman, United States deputy secretary of state, who tweeted on January 25 (US time): "Today I was honored to swear in Nicholas Burns, our newly confirmed Ambassador to the People's Republic of China."

She wrote that "Ambassador Burns will be a strong voice protecting and advancing US interests in our relationship with the PRC, and I look forward to working with him again."

On December 16, the US Senate confirmed Burns, a veteran diplomat, as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year.

President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than six months into his term.

The 65-year-old served as the State Department's No. 3 official under former President George W. Bush and as the department's spokesperson under former President Bill Clinton.

Burns retired from the Foreign Service in 2008 and became a professor at Harvard University.

Former President Donald Trump's ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, resigned in October 2020 to help the Republican president's unsuccessful re-election campaign.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     