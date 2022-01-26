Beijing logs 75 local COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Beijing reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic ones from 4 pm Tuesday to 4 pm Wednesday.

Beijing reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic ones from 4 pm Tuesday to 4 pm Wednesday, pushing the total number of infections to 75 in the city's latest resurgence since January 15, local authorities said.

Among the cases, six were infected with the Omicron variant. The other 69 were Delta-variant related, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center, adding that no new Omicron infections were reported for three days in a row.

The average age of the local cases in the recent outbreak is 40 years old, with the oldest 79 years old and the youngest five months old, said Jin Ronghua, director of Ditan Hospital, a designated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Beijing.