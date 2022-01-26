News / Nation

Twelve ski resorts in China win national-level recognition

Altogether 12 ski resorts have won national-level recognition, according to a list released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Administration of Sport.
The resorts were selected from across the country, and they feature various terrain types, from lakes to mountains.

They were expected to provide high-level sports facilities and tourism services and boost the development of relevant sectors and the local economy.

Taking advantage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, various Chinese departments will join hands to promote winter sports and tourism.

