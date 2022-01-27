News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 25 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:09 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
Wednesday also saw reports of 38 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.
Xinhua
  10:09 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Zhejiang, five each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, four in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Henan, Xinjiang and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.

Wednesday also saw reports of 38 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 55 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 38 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,811.

There were 2,361 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Shanghai

Shanghai reported 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 20 imported infections on Wednesday.

The local case is a close contact of the patient reported in the city on Monday. She tested positive while under medical observation in quarantine.

The imported patients are 11 Russians, 7 Chinese, 1 American and 1 Brazilian.

Chinese mainland reports 25 new local COVID-19 cases
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     