Chinese mainland reports 25 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Zhejiang, five each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, four in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Henan, Xinjiang and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.

Wednesday also saw reports of 38 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 55 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 38 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,811.

There were 2,361 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Shanghai

Shanghai reported 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 20 imported infections on Wednesday.

The local case is a close contact of the patient reported in the city on Monday. She tested positive while under medical observation in quarantine.

The imported patients are 11 Russians, 7 Chinese, 1 American and 1 Brazilian.