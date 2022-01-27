China issues yellow alert for blizzard on Thursday

From Thursday morning to Friday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Tibet, Gansu, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Anhui, with 4 to 8 centimeters of snowfall expected.

China's meteorological authorities on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Thursday morning to Friday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Tibet, Gansu, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Anhui, with 4 to 8 centimeters of snowfall expected, said the National Meteorological Center.

In some areas, snowstorms are expected to drop over 10 centimeters of snow, the meteorological center warned.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.