Xi visits Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday started visiting north China's Shanxi Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

For 10 years in a row, Xi, as the Party's top leader, has made it a tradition to visit people at primary level, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion of family reunions.