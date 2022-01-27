WeChat more than doubles images that can be posted in Moments

Up to 20 photos – combined with templates and background music – can now be added in latest upgrade to the popular social media tool.

WeChat users can now post up to 20 photos at a time in Moments, up from the current nine, in the latest upgrade to the omnipresent social media tool, its developer said today.

The 20 photos will automatically generate a slideshow plus templates and background music for users to choose from, according to social media and entertainment behemoth Tencent.

New features of the Chinese New Year hongbao (red packets) have also been added, allowing users to send digital red packets to their WeChat friends with blessings and attractive animations.

The amount of the red packet could be randomly selected by the app with a traditionally auspicious number, such as 2.88, 6.66, 8.88, 0.88, etc.

The new upgrade is available only to iOS system users, for now. Android phone users will have to wait for a while.