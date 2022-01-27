News / Nation

WeChat more than doubles images that can be posted in Moments

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  14:37 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
Up to 20 photos – combined with templates and background music – can now be added in latest upgrade to the popular social media tool.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  14:37 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
WeChat more than doubles images that can be posted in Moments

Once a user chooses to post 20 photos, the images will be automatically combined with certain templates into a short video.

WeChat users can now post up to 20 photos at a time in Moments, up from the current nine, in the latest upgrade to the omnipresent social media tool, its developer said today.

The 20 photos will automatically generate a slideshow plus templates and background music for users to choose from, according to social media and entertainment behemoth Tencent.

New features of the Chinese New Year hongbao (red packets) have also been added, allowing users to send digital red packets to their WeChat friends with blessings and attractive animations.

The amount of the red packet could be randomly selected by the app with a traditionally auspicious number, such as 2.88, 6.66, 8.88, 0.88, etc.

The new upgrade is available only to iOS system users, for now. Android phone users will have to wait for a while.

WeChat more than doubles images that can be posted in Moments

Digital red packets feature new blessing words and attractive animations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     