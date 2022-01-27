News / Nation

Beijing upgrades measures to stem latest COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
To curb the spread of COVID-19, Beijing announced at a Thursday press conference that it would upgrade the prevention and control measures in its Fengtai District.
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Beijing announced at a Thursday press conference that it would upgrade the prevention and control measures in its Fengtai District.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said that Beijing had classified one new area in the district as medium-risk for COVID-19, which brought the number of medium-risk areas in the city to seven. Beijing also has one high-risk area.

On the basis of existing prevention and control measures in affected areas of Fengtai, the district government has rolled out a series of new measures including restrictions on leaving affected areas, daily nucleic acid testing, and encouraging telecommuting.

The Chinese capital reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case from 4 pm Wednesday to 4 pm Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     