China not interested in recovering US warplane, says spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-27       0
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to speculations that China will beat the US to recover the warplane that crashed into the South China Sea in a military drill.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-01-27

A Chinese spokesperson Thursday urged the United States to contribute to regional peace and stability rather than make a show of force in the South China Sea region.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to speculations that China will beat the United States to recover a US F-35 warplane that crashed into the South China Sea in a military drill.

"I've noticed relevant media reports, and this is not the first time the US had accidents in the South China Sea," Zhao said.

While the US side has yet offered convincing explanations about its submarine hitting a seamount some time ago, their warplane had an accident and fell into the sea, he said.

"China has no interest in their warplane," Zhao said, urging the country to do more things conducive to regional peace and stability rather than flex its muscle in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Xu Qing
