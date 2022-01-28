162 arrested for violating national security law in Hong Kong by Jan. 25

Hong Kong police on Thursday said they had arrested 162 people during related law enforcement by January 25, 2022, since the national security law took effect in June 2020.

Xinhua

Among the 162 people, more than 100 have been prosecuted.

The police, in 2022, will continue to collect and analyze intelligence and information concerning national security, and conduct intelligence-led operations to prevent and deter acts and activities endangering national security, according to a hand-out released at a press conference of the Hong Kong Police Force.

In 2022, apart from safeguarding the national security, Hong Kong police also aim to draw strength from the whole community to counter terrorism, advance crime prevention and elimination, address issues of public concern, and build stronger ties with communities and different sectors of Hong Kong society.