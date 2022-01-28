Chinese mainland reports 39 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 16 were reported in Zhejiang, 9 in Heilongjiang, 8 in Beijing, 4 in Tianjin, and 1 each in Guizhou and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 39 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 16 were reported in Zhejiang, nine in Heilongjiang, eight in Beijing, four in Tianjin, and one each in Guizhou and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw reports of 25 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.