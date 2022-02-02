News / Nation

Olympic Winter Games torch relay begins in Beijing

Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0
The torch relay for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games started here on Wednesday, just two days before the Games officially opens.
Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0

The torch relay for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games started here on Wednesday, just two days before the Games officially opens.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, lit a torch from a cauldron at the launch ceremony held at the Olympic Forest Park, then handed it to 80-year-old Luo Zhihuan, China's first winter sports world champion.

The torch relay has been scaled down and is being held under strict precautionary measures due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 1,200 participants will take part in the relay, which will last three days through three competition zones and culminate with the lighting of the cauldron at the opening ceremony on Friday night.

The first day takes the theme "Showcasing Beijing as a dual Olympic city" as the flame makes its way to the Beijing Winter Olympic Park.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20.

Olympic Winter Games torch relay begins in Beijing
Xinhua

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) President Yao Ming passes Olympic flame to Greek ambassador to China George Iliopoulos at the Olympic Forest Park.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     