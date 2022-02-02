News / Nation

All 91 delegations complete registration for Beijing 2022

All 91 delegations to compete at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have completed registration, organizers said on Wednesday.

According to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), registration meetings were held with all the delegations as "related work has been done."

With Beijing 2022 opening on Friday, the arrival of athletes and other Olympic stakeholders had been on the rise. In 24 hours between 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6 p.m. Feb. 1, there were 1750 arrivals in China.

According to statistics from the BOCOG, a total of 12,349 people have arrived in Beijing and 117 already left between January 4 to February 1.

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games has also attracted global media attentions and coverage as a total of 8,210 accreditation cards for journalists, photographers and broadcasters have been activated from January 4 to February 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
