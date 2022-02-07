News / Nation

China's e-commerce hubs see surging exports via int'l freight trains

  21:01 UTC+8, 2022-02-07

Jinhua and Yiwu in east China, two of China's major e-commerce hubs, have delivered 5,886 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo via China-Europe and China-Laos freight train services during the Spring Festival holiday.

The figure marked a 79.3 percent increase from the same lunar new year period of the previous year, said local railway authorities.

During the week-long holiday, 4,166 TEUs of cargo were carried by China-Europe freight trains that departed from Yiwu. Meanwhile, 1,720 TEUs of freight were transported by China-Laos freight trains and China-Europe freight trains launched by Jinhua.

Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province also administers the county-level city of Yiwu. Yiwu is widely known as the world's supermarket and China's small commodity hub.

Falling on February 1 this year, the Chinese New Year is an important traditional festival and often marks a peak consumption season of the year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
