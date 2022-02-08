News / Nation

Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

  16:12 UTC+8, 2022-02-08       0
Snow and rain will continue to hit parts of China's southern areas from Tuesday to Thursday, the country's meteorological authority said.

On Tuesday, the intensity of snow and rain will significantly decrease in the regions, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, and Anhui provinces will see small to moderate snow or sleet, with some areas encountering heavy snow, while light to moderate rain is expected to lash parts of the Sichuan Basin, Yunnan, and regions south of the Yangtze River.

From Wednesday to Thursday, parts of China's southern areas will experience light to moderate rain rains, said the NMC.

Heavy snow hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Hubei, Hunan, and Guizhou on Monday, while some areas in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangdong experienced medium to heavy rains.

The center has advised the public to continue to take precautions against the cold weather and exercise caution on the roads under adverse travel conditions caused by snow and rain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Yangtze River
