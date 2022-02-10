Mother of 8 chained by neck: husband held

The husband of a mother of eight who was chained by the neck in a hut next to their home has been detained, along with two others, on trafficking charges.

Late last month, a video of the woman locked up in the hut in thin clothes in freezing winter and a chain around her neck went viral on domestic social media and sparked outrage among Chinese netizens.

The video, posted by a vlogger visiting the family to advertise charity efforts in rural areas, showed a woman standing in a corner of a small shed.

She wore a thin sweater and was shackled with a metal brace locked around her neck and connected to a chain attached inside the hut. In the video, a young boy says he takes food to her every day.

Using DNA from the woman's sister and her dead mother, police identified the woman as Hua Mei who had been reported missing.

Police detained Yang's husband, 55-year-old Dong, on allegations of illegal detention.

A couple, 67-year-old Shi and 48-year-old Sang, were also taken in by police on suspicion of people trafficking.

Civil affairs authorities in Xuzhou's Fengxian district have provided the mother and the children with a basic living allowance.

The education department will support the children with student aid and ensure their access to education.

The woman and her children will be taken care of by volunteers from the women's federation and village cadres.