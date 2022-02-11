News / Nation

4,000-yr-old relic site discovered in north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0
Archaeologists have unearthed a relic site dating back 4,000 years in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0

Archaeologists have unearthed a relic site dating back 4,000 years in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The site, which contains relics from the ancient Zhukaigou culture, is located in the city of Ordos and covers an area of 500,000 square meters, according to the regional institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

In 2021, the institute carried out a rescue excavation at the site, discovering eight housing sites, 30 pits and ditches, 31 tombs, as well as over 150 items of pottery, stone tools and jade, among other articles.

Experts noted that a large number of the jade articles and shellfish ornaments were not local products, but came from distant locations, indicating that people who lived here had close cultural and trading exchanges with those in other areas.

They added that the bronzes collected at ground level and the smelting sintered blocks indicate the likelihood that bronze was smelted, cast and used at the site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     