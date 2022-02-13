Former vice president of China Development Bank arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse

He Xingxiang, former vice president of China Development Bank, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and issuing financial bills in violation of regulations.

He Xingxiang, former vice president of China Development Bank, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and issuing financial bills in violation of regulations, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Sunday.

He was also accused of granting loans illegally and concealing overseas bank deposits, according to the statement.

The case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.