News / Nation

Foreigners celebrate an ice-and-snow Spring Festival

Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
Over 100 foreigners from different countries were invited to a tour featuring fun winter sports games, ice lanterns and many Chinese folk art shows in a resort near Yinchuan City.
Xinhua
  17:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0

As night fell, Tais, a student from the Republic of the Congo, was still outside enjoying an ice and snow festival. She was overjoyed as her friends had just won her a toy dog and rabbit in games set up in the snowfield.

"I have a lot of fun today and I also enjoyed my Spring Festival here very much. I know that just like a tiger, rabbit and dog are of the twelve animals in Chinese Zodiac, and I was born in the year of the rat," said the 26-year-old from Ningxia University, in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Over 100 foreigners from different countries, including Tais, were invited to a tour featuring fun winter sports games, ice lanterns and many Chinese folk art shows in a resort near Yinchuan City.

"I always want to know more about China and Chinese culture, and it was really a good chance for me to do so," said Davies Munashe, a Zimbabwean student at Ningxia Medical University, dressed in bright red.

"Today I decided to dress in red; we just celebrated the Spring Festival and I'm still in the festival mood," said Munashe. "Red in China means happiness, success and good luck, so I think that red is the most appropriate color for today."

Holding on tight to his toy panda, Munashe could not be more excited. "Though I don't have a Bing Dwen Dwen, I think this panda does the job well to remind me and get me in touch with the Winter Olympics and what they are doing in Beijing. Right now, I feel part of it," he said.

According to Ma Siqin, vice general manager of the resort area, there are fun winter sports games, ice sculptures, ice lanterns and many other folk arts featured during the Spring Festival.

When the night sky was lit up by the blooming fireworks, many foreigners were mesmerized. "It was so beautiful, so bright and made everyone cheerful. I took a lot of videos. I must share the experience with my family," said Munashe.

Munashe also joined the crowd dancing around a campfire, as people of different ages and from different countries danced together to a variety of music. "At that moment, we were one happy family," he said.

"Culture has no boundaries. I think that the music united everyone," said Tais. "People in my country like singing and dancing, so this is my favorite part too, and I saw the great inclusiveness of China."

Living and working in China for nearly 20 years, Melissa Smith, an American teacher at Ningxia University, has a better understanding of the country. During this Spring Festival, she was again invited to a Chinese friend's home for a "family reunion."

"I'm very thankful for the wonderful friends that I have here to treat me like I'm part of their family," she said.

She stood under the giant city wall, gateway tower and many other typical Chinese buildings made of ice, which had been also lit up. "The scene was shining, and everything looks so beautiful in the dark," she said.

The sparkling ice sculptures also attracted Tais. "This artwork is new and amazing to me," she said, adding that she was looking forward to the Lantern Festival so that she could guess lantern riddles and eat delicious dumplings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     