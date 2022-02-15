News / Nation

China to further address excessive school homework

Xinhua
  23:05 UTC+8, 2022-02-15
China's Ministry of Education Tuesday vowed to continue implementing the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for primary and middle school students.

The ministry called for more appropriate homework assignments, a higher level of classroom teaching, and higher quality of after-school services to fully implement the policy. After-school services are for students who cannot be picked up in time by their parents when school is over to do their homework or participate in physical exercises, art, literature, and other activities after school.

Students spent less time doing homework in the past school semester, and over 92 percent of students countrywide voluntarily participated in after-school services, said Lyu Yugang, an official with the ministry, at a press conference Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
