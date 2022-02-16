Intermediate people's court exonerates woman in man's death

A woman in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who pushed a man sexually harassing her to death has been acquitted on grounds of self-defense.

A woman in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who pushed a man sexually harassing her to death has been acquitted on grounds of self-defense, Legal Daily reported on Wednesday, citing local judicial organs.

The intermediate people's court in the city of Laibin determined the woman surnamed Pan met the requirements of justifiable defense by protecting herself from repeated physical molestation.

On May 27, 2020, Pan and the man surnamed Wang left a friend's home after drinking alcohol and walked home together around 10pm. Wang, who was drunk, kept hugging and kissing Pan in spite of her resistance. Pan pushed Wang away when he tried to hug her again and fell flat on his back, losing consciousness. Pan called for help and Wang was taken to a hospital.

Wang's daughter reported the incident to police on June 4. Pan gave herself up at the police station before Wang died on June 9 from severe brain trauma.

The people's procuratorate in Xiangzhou County made a non-prosecution decision on September 16, as evidence showed Pan's act didn't exceed necessary limits. The people's court also rejected a compensation demand of over 870,000 yuan (US$137,334) from Wang's family on November 19, 2021.