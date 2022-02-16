China's Tianjin clears COVID-19 risk areas

North China's Tianjin Municipality has cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19.

North China's Tianjin Municipality has cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters announced Wednesday.

The announcement came after an apartment unit in the city's Hebei District was downgraded to low risk on Wednesday, thus bringing the entire city of Tianjin to the low-risk category.

Tianjin had launched several rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing since new COVID-19 cases, attributable to the Omicron variant, began to emerge in early January.

From January 8 to February 15, the city had reported a total of 425 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, with 410 having been discharged from hospital after recovery.