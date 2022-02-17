Suzhou classifies areas to battle virus outbreak

People in the "locked-down" areas are not allowed to leave their homes while those in "restricted" areas can't leave their area and should avoid gatherings.

Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province has categorized areas into "locked-down" and "restricted" as it is fighting the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

People in the "locked-down" areas are not allowed to leave their homes and daily supplies will be delivered to them.

Those in "restricted" areas can't leave their area and should avoid gatherings, according to Suzhou government today.

As of February 16, Suzhou has reported 53 positive cases.

All classes, from kindergarten to universities, went online today when the new semester started.

A total of 37 expressway exits and ferries leaving Suzhou have been closed to contain the spread of the virus, which has already been transmitted to neighboring Wuxi City.

Roads entering Suzhou remain open as normal.

Suzhou is calling on local residents to join the large number of volunteers needed to help distribute supplies and maintain order.

Wuxi, which has reported three asymptomatic infections over the past two days, has suspended bus routes to other areas in the province.