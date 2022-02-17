News / Nation

Suzhou classifies areas to battle virus outbreak

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
People in the "locked-down" areas are not allowed to leave their homes while those in "restricted" areas can't leave their area and should avoid gatherings.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
Suzhou classifies areas to battle virus outbreak
Imaginechina

A person takes a nucleic acid test in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday.

Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province has categorized areas into "locked-down" and "restricted" as it is fighting the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

People in the "locked-down" areas are not allowed to leave their homes and daily supplies will be delivered to them.

Those in "restricted" areas can't leave their area and should avoid gatherings, according to Suzhou government today.

As of February 16, Suzhou has reported 53 positive cases.

All classes, from kindergarten to universities, went online today when the new semester started.

A total of 37 expressway exits and ferries leaving Suzhou have been closed to contain the spread of the virus, which has already been transmitted to neighboring Wuxi City.

Roads entering Suzhou remain open as normal.

Suzhou is calling on local residents to join the large number of volunteers needed to help distribute supplies and maintain order.

Wuxi, which has reported three asymptomatic infections over the past two days, has suspended bus routes to other areas in the province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     