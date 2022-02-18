News / Nation

China's Suzhou reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-18       0
The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic carriers, in the first 15 hours on Friday, according to local health authorities.

As of 3 pm Friday, Suzhou had registered a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 asymptomatic carriers since new infections were reported on February 13, said the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The number of medium-risk areas for COVID-19 in the city has also been updated to a total of 41.

Over 6,200 medical workers from other parts of the province have been sent to Suzhou to help accelerate its mass testings. From 7 am to 3 pm Friday, more than 6.45 million local residents had been sampled during its latest citywide nucleic acid testing campaign.

To curb the spread of the virus and tighten anti-epidemic measures, Suzhou has inspected and offered guidance on disease prevention and control work to over 6,000 companies in the city involved in imported cold-chain foods, imported cargoes and inbound mails.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
