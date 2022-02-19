News / Nation

Chinese mainland offers support to HKSAR on COVID-19 control

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
The five working groups from the mainland and their counterparts from the HKSAR briefed each other on the progress of their respective work.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
Chinese mainland offers support to HKSAR on COVID-19 control
Imaginechina

Mainland epidemiological experts visit Huoyan Laboratory in Ma On Shan Stadium in Hong Kong on February 17, 2022.

A senior health official from the Chinese mainland has put forward instructive suggestions on the response to the latest resurgence of COVID-19 taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at a video exchange meeting on Friday.

Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the National Health Commission, also introduced the mainland's experience in curbing locally transmitted COVID-19 clusters at the meeting held between the mainland's work teams and HKSAR's anti-epidemic work team.

During the meeting, the five working groups from the mainland and their counterparts from the HKSAR briefed each other on the progress of their respective work.

They also coordinated their work on the most urgent tasks in HKSAR's fight against COVID-19, including improving nucleic acid testing capacity, increasing admission rates, reducing mortality rates, establishing makeshift hospitals, and providing medical supplies and daily necessities.

The current epidemic situation in Hong Kong is complicated and challenging, and both sides should maintain close communication, strengthen cooperation and act quickly to ensure that all anti-epidemic measures are effective, said the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     