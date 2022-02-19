Chinese mainland sends medical team to help Hong Kong fight COVID-19

A 114-member work group from the Chinese mainland departed for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday to support the region's COVID-19 control efforts.

The group left from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and will cooperate with the HKSAR government in critical care research, treatment, and nucleic acid testing to help Hong Kong control its latest resurgence of COVID-19.

The second anti-pandemic work group includes four critical care medical specialists, four administrative staff members, and 106 nucleic acid sampling personnel.

The first panel of epidemiology experts were sent from Guangdong Province to Hong Kong on Thursday, along with two mobile COVID-19 test vehicles.