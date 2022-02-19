News / Nation

Chinese mainland sends medical team to help Hong Kong fight COVID-19

Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
A 114-member work group from the Chinese mainland departed for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday to support the region's COVID-19 control efforts.
Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0

A 114-member work group from the Chinese mainland departed for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday to support the region's COVID-19 control efforts.

The group left from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and will cooperate with the HKSAR government in critical care research, treatment, and nucleic acid testing to help Hong Kong control its latest resurgence of COVID-19.

The second anti-pandemic work group includes four critical care medical specialists, four administrative staff members, and 106 nucleic acid sampling personnel.

The first panel of epidemiology experts were sent from Guangdong Province to Hong Kong on Thursday, along with two mobile COVID-19 test vehicles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     