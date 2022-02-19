News / Nation

Mainland experts visit anti-COVID-19 institutions, facilities in Hong Kong

Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
A delegation of mainland epidemiologists on Saturday continued visiting anti-COVID-19 institutions and facilities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0

A delegation of mainland epidemiologists on Saturday continued visiting anti-COVID-19 institutions and facilities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , and learned about the environmental investigation carried out by the HKSAR government.

The mainland experts visited the Contact Tracing Office under the Communicable Disease Branch of the Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health of the HKSAR government in San Po Kong to get a better grasp of the epidemiological investigation and contact-tracing of COVID-19 cases conducted by the HKSAR government.

The experts also shared the contact-tracing experience in the mainland.

On Saturday afternoon, the epidemiologists met and exchanged experience with representatives of the Environmental Protection Department, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Department of Health of the HKSAR government.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan said the HKSAR government is in a race against time with the highly transmissible Omicron mutant strain of COVID-19.

"In order to contain the epidemic, we have to trace the close contacts of every confirmed case as soon as possible and conduct environmental investigation rapidly," she said.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 6,063 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, official data showed.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.77 million people, or 85.7 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, while about 5.09 million, or 75.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses. Over 1.43 million people have taken their third booster shots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     