Chinese mainland reports 101 new local COVID-19 cases

Imaginechina

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 101 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 65 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 16 in Jiangsu, nine in Liaoning, eight in Guangdong and three in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Saturday also saw reports of 94 imported COVID-19 cases in 13 provincial-level regions, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 39 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, 35 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,707.

There were 1,622 patients still under treatment on Saturday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.