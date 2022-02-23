News / Nation

Museum adds modern touch to cultural relics

People at Henan Museum can now exchange real-time views on national treasures with other museum visitors or even initiate a virtual dialogue with the relics.
People at Henan Museum in central China can now exchange real-time views on national treasures with other museum visitors or even initiate a virtual dialogue with relics, leaving a footprint offline and online at the same time.

Located in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, the museum has launched the nation's first augmented reality service on Alipay on Wednesday in its latest attempt to promote traditional culture, enabling visitors to submit comments while taking in the museum's collections.

Museum adds modern touch to cultural relics
Alipay

Henan Museum's new commenting service supported by augmented reality technology on Alipay

The commenting system is based on augmented reality technologies on Alipay and location-based services, Song Hua, director of the museum's cultural and creative department, told Elephant News.

Visitors can now share their own views instead of listening to the museum's interpretation.

Museum adds modern touch to cultural relics
Alipay

Visitor can submit real-time comments by accessing the museum's mini program on Alipay.

Visitors can scan relics to leave comments by accessing Alipay's "Henan Museum" mini program. Those who leave a comment will also have a chance to win museum coupons.

Henan Museum is a pioneer in the country in terms of integrating creative ideas into cultural relic promotions. The museum once went viral at the end of 2020 for releasing blind boxes with a random assortment of relic miniatures and archeological tools.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
