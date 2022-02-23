Romantic flick hoping to arouse awareness about ALS patients

"Just 1 Day" tells a story about a quick sketch artist who is an ALS patient and has a one-day date with a woman he loves before his condition deteriorates.

"Just 1 Day," a Chinese romantic film, was released nationally on Tuesday, hoping to arouse awareness about people suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Starring Hong Kong actor Wong Cho-lam and actress Charlene Choi, the film tells a story about a quick sketch artist who is an ALS patient and has a one-day date with a woman he loves before his condition deteriorates.

The man has had a crush on the woman, his primary school classmate, for a long time. He has a touching plan for the one-day date, with their footsteps covering many areas of Hong Kong from sunrise to sunset.

According to Wong, each relationship gives people special memories and a chance of growth.

It took him a lot of time to observe and interview people suffering from the disease in order to depict the character well, he revealed.