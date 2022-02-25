News / Nation

Chinese mainland's sci-tech cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao makes advances

Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
Efforts to promote the integration of science and technology innovation in Hong Kong and Macau into the national innovation system have made advances.
Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

Efforts to promote the integration of science and technology innovation in Hong Kong and Macau into the national innovation system have made advances, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Friday.

Dai Gang, director-general of the Department of International Cooperation of the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.

Dai said that the country supported the sci-tech development in Hong Kong and Macau by providing research funds, and supported Hong Kong and Macau in the construction of national research platforms.

By now, Hong Kong has built 16 national key laboratories, and Macau has built four, said Dai.

Besides, efforts have been made in helping young people in Hong Kong and Macau engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, Dai said.

China also boosted the interaction and integration of science, industry and finance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The area is a sci-tech innovation center of China, said Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang during the press conference, adding that science and technology are crucial for the high-quality development of the area.

In 2021, the research and development (R&D) spending of nine cities in the Pearl River Delta of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is expected to exceed 360 billion yuan (about US$ 57 billion), according to Shao Xinyu, Vice Minister of Science and Technology.

The cities have forged 57,000 national high-tech enterprises. And 780,000 items of patents were granted last year, among which the number of invention patents is expected to exceed 100,000.

According to the Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the innovation cluster of Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou ranked second in the world for two consecutive years.

By gathering innovation resources, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area has built an international technology transfer hub to lead the development of emerging industries, Shao said.

China has laid out and constructed a series of major sci-tech infrastructures such as the spallation neutron source in this area, he said.

The country also promoted full access to national key R&D programs for Hong Kong and Macau, and further deepened cooperation in sci-tech innovation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, Shao added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     