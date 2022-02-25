News / Nation

China reports 253 mln railway trips in Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
A total of 253 million passenger trips were made on trains in China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that ended Friday.
Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

A total of 253 million passenger trips were made on trains in China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that ended Friday, data from railway authorities showed.

The figure is 16 percent higher than the level for the same travel rush period in 2021, said the China State Railway Group.

Also, in the 40-day period this year, Chinese railways carried about 420 million tons of freight, up 1.4 percent year on year.

The transport ministry expected that total passenger trips made during the travel peak would hit 1.05 billion, 20.7 percent higher than the 2021 figure.

The Spring Festival peak-travel period in 2022 spanned from January 17 to February 25. During the travel season, also known as Chunyun, many Chinese people travel to reunite with their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, celebrated on February 1 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     