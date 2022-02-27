Tianjin reports six new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the first 12 hours of Sunday.

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the first 12 hours of Sunday, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

All the newly logged cases were discovered among people under quarantine in the Binhai New Area and are related to a foot-massage parlor. The store has been classified as high-risk area for COVID-19 starting from Sunday.

Further epidemiological investigations are underway.