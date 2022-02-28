China's war blockbuster sequel hits 600 million USD

China's war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" has hit 600 million US dollars in total ticket sales since February 1.

China's war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" has hit 600 million US dollars in total ticket sales since February 1. It is currently the top earner this year worldwide.

Its cumulative earnings totaled approximately 3.85 billion yuan (608 million US dollars) as of Monday, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

That's ahead of "Uncharted," an adventure film from Columbia Pictures, which currently ranks second on the 2022 worldwide box office chart compiled by Box Office Mojo.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin II" is a sequel to the 2021 film "The Battle at Lake Changjin," China's top-grossing title of all time that earned a whopping 5.77 billion yuan.

Set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), "The Battle at Lake Changjin" tells the story of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fighting bravely in freezing weather in a vital campaign at Lake Changjin, also known as Chosin Reservoir.

The sequel follows CPV soldiers of the same company as they take on a new task. And this time, their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops.