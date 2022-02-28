News / Nation

China's war blockbuster sequel hits 600 million USD

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
China's war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" has hit 600 million US dollars in total ticket sales since February 1.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

China's war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" has hit 600 million US dollars in total ticket sales since February 1. It is currently the top earner this year worldwide.

Its cumulative earnings totaled approximately 3.85 billion yuan (608 million US dollars) as of Monday, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

That's ahead of "Uncharted," an adventure film from Columbia Pictures, which currently ranks second on the 2022 worldwide box office chart compiled by Box Office Mojo.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin II" is a sequel to the 2021 film "The Battle at Lake Changjin," China's top-grossing title of all time that earned a whopping 5.77 billion yuan.

Set during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), "The Battle at Lake Changjin" tells the story of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) fighting bravely in freezing weather in a vital campaign at Lake Changjin, also known as Chosin Reservoir.

The sequel follows CPV soldiers of the same company as they take on a new task. And this time, their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     