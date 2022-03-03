News / Nation

China's top political advisory body wraps up standing committee session

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, closed its 20th standing committee session.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presides over the closing meeting and delivers a speech.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, closed its 20th standing committee session on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang noted that in the past year, members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee conducted consultation with an emphasis on achieving a good opening of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and demonstrated its advantage of a specialized consultative body in the country's system for governance.

The meeting reviewed and adopted documents including the draft agenda and the schedule for the fifth annual session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and reports on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and its handling of proposals. The documents will be submitted to the annual session for review.

Wang stressed that members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee should be fully prepared to provide advice and build consensus during the upcoming session.

He called on the members to play a key role in providing political advice, strive to answer questions, and resolve issues by applying their own experience and practice at work, while ensuring a well-organized annual session.

Source: Xinhua
