The annual session of China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will start on Friday in Beijing, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The session is set to conclude on March 10, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, told a press conference.