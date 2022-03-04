People have biggest say on democracy: spokesperson

Whether a country is democratic or not, practice speaks the loudest and the people of that country have the biggest say, a Chinese spokesperson said on Friday.

Whether a country is democratic or not, practice speaks the loudest and the people of that country have the biggest say, a Chinese spokesperson said on Friday.

China's whole-process people's democracy is underpinned by a well-established set of institutional procedures, as well as full participation and practice, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, told a press conference in Beijing.

Democracy is not an ornament, Zhang said, adding that democracy is about solving problems for the people.